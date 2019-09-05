|
KENNEY, Stephen Edward III A resident of Dayton, died September 2, 2019 at the age of 72. Steve is survived by his wife Sandra Sue Somers, his daughters Katie (Tony) Talbott and Sarah (Mike) Kenney and five grandchildren. He is also survived by his younger sister, Linda Guenther, and brother Bobby Perry. Services will be held Sunday September 8, 2019, 1:00-3:00pm at Westbrock Funeral Home, 1712 Wayne Ave. Dayton, Ohio. A luncheon will follow from 4:00-6:00 (location TBD).
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 5, 2019