Stephen FRAZEE
1946 - 2020
FRAZEE, Stephen William Stephen William Frazee went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Steve was born on June 11th, 1946; and graduated from Kettering Fairmont High School. He was a proud US Navy Veteran and remained passionate about his family, his faith, and his motorcycles throughout his life. He also enjoyed taking peaceful trips to his favorite fishing lakes in Michigan and Canada whenever possible. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Kim (Dickey) Frazee of Miamisburg; his 6 children, Heather (Tom) Woollard, Michelle (Brandon) Cortier, Stephanie Frazee, Mandy (Jason) Black, Melissa Frazee, and Matthew (Joni) Worrell; 17 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; and 2 sisters, Linda (Dennis) Sedlock and Vicki (Mark) Kinney. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Barbara Frazee; his aunt, Marge, and his mother-in-law, Joyce Dickey. A Private Funeral Service will be held with Pastor Josh Clifford officiating. Dalton Funeral Home Germantown serving the family. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be sent to The Wounded Warriors Project. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown
6900 Weaver Rd
Germantown, OH 45327
937-855-6969
August 26, 2020
Kim, you have my deepest sympathy. Although it’s been a long time since I’ve seen you, I love you, and have great memories of wonderful times with you and Steve. My prayers are for your peace at this time.
Pam Johnson
Friend
August 26, 2020
Love you Dad. Fly High. RIP. Prayers for Kim.
Heather Woollard
Daughter
