Stephen FRICK

FRICK, Stephen W. Age 39, of Kettering, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, William. He is survived by his mother, Therese; a sister, Karen Mittermeier; a niece, Samantha and a nephew, Matthew. Also survived by several aunts, uncles, and cousins. He attended Fairmont High School for three years and graduated from West Carrollton High School in 2000. He excelled in basketball at both schools. He attended Sinclair Community College on a basketball scholarship. He worked in the food service industry and for the last couple of years was a Restaurant Manager. He was an avid sports fan and always enjoyed being with family and his many friends. Stephen will be remembered as having a big heart and always being a true friend. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 am Thursday, July 30 at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements by the Westbrock Funeral Home, Wayne Ave.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store