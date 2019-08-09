Home

Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes
517 South Sutphin Street
Middletown, OH 45044
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
3:00 PM
Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes
517 South Sutphin Street
Middletown, OH 45044
More Obituaries for Stephen GABBARD
Stephen GABBARD


1956 - 2019
Stephen GABBARD Obituary
GABBARD, Stephen D. Age 63, of Middletown, Ohio passed away on Tuesday August 6, 2019. He was born in Middletown, OH on July 2, 1956 to William and Harriett (Crowe) Gabbard. Stephen attended Stratford Heights Church of God and was active in Celebrate Recovery. He loved fishing and airplanes. Stephen enjoyed spending time with the grandkids. Stephen was preceded in death by his father, William Gabbard. Stephen is survived by his wife of 40 years, Tamara Gabbard; two daughters, Stephanie (Brian) Poling and Christina Gabbard; grandchildren, Dallas Vanskoyck, Houston Vanskoyck, Scott Poling and Gwenith Poling; two brothers, David (Brenda) Gabbard and Tony Gabbard; mother, Harriett Gabbard and numerous nieces and nephews. A visitation for Stephen will be held Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Breitenbach-Anderson Funeral Home, 517 S. Sutphin Street, Middletown, Ohio 45044, followed by a funeral service at 3:00 PM. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www. breitenbach-anderson.com for the Gabbard family.
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 9, 2019
