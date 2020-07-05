STEPHEN GIVIDEN

GIVIDEN, Stephen H. "Steve" Born November 3, 1945, passed away July 1, 2020. Stephen was a veteran who proudly served as a Corpsman in the United State Navy during Vietnam. Steve entered the service in the U.S. Navy and was assigned as a medic to the U.S. Marine Corp serving in both branches of the service. He was also a member of the VFW and American Legion. After his retirement, he was employed for several years at Herr-Riggs Funeral Home. He is survived by his significant other, Candace Tusing of Middletown, Ohio; sister, Sue Conrad of Wyoming; son, Todd Gividen of Florida; daughter, Stephanie Glenn of Florida; nephew, Brad Gividen of Maryland; and many other special friends. He was preceded in death by his beloved brother, JB Gividen of South Carolina. There will be a visitation for family and friends on Monday, July 6, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. The Franklin V.F.W. will perform Military Honors at 8:00 p.m. followed by a Celebration of Life Service with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. His burial will be a private ceremony with only his family attending. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com
.