More Obituaries for Stephen HOWARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen HOWARD

Stephen HOWARD Obituary
HOWARD, Stephen Lee 65, of Springfield, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord Friday, January 10, 2020. He passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. He was born May 24, 1954, in Columbus, Ohio, a son of Donald and Esther (Cooper) Howard. He is survived by, his children Terrance Smoot, Stevie (Summer) Cousins, Cynyen Howard, Desaray Fudge, Patchena Gurdon, Payton, Atraylyew, Keonahae, Skyaqui and Taino Howard; 19 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; brothers, Michael (Iris), Donnie (Charmaine), Phillip, Kenny (Alicia), Mark (Nancy), Bryan (Michele), and Arnold (Anne); sisters, Roxanne, Tammy, Mia (Steve); brothers-in law, Paul Stormy and Will Casper. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Earlene (Mundy) Howard; brothers, Darryl and Wayne; sisters, Tina Storey and Kimberly Howard and sister-in-law, Lisa Mundy. Visitation will be held Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 3 pm to 4 pm, with funeral services at 4:00 pm at EL Bethel Temple. Services entrusted to the care of the KINLEY Funeral Home.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jan. 17, 2020
