KNUDSON, Dr. Stephen Hugh 80, died Tuesday, January 7 of prostate cancer at Iowa River Hospice, Marshalltown, Iowa. He has donated his body to the University of Iowa Medical School. Memorials may be directed to the Albion, Iowa Municipal Library; Iowa Rivers Hospice; or Cox Arboretum in Dayton, Ohio. Stephen attended the University of Chicago, and earned his medical degree from University of Iowa Medical School in 1965. After practicing privately in Oregon and California, Stephen served as a physician and Lt. Colonel in the US Air Force and was stationed at Wright Patterson AF Base in Dayton, Ohio and at Clark AF Base in the Philippines where he earned a medal running a support clinic following the eruption of Mount Pinatubo. Upon leaving the military, he practiced medicine in Dayton and volunteered at Reach Out free clinic. In retirement he earned a certificate as a Master Gardener, and volunteered at Cox Arboretum, the VA Grotto Gardens, and others. Stephen was an active participant in the lives of his grandchildren, through the daughters of his wife Phyllis. His grandchildren described him as kind, curious, adventurous, wise, inventive, humble, loyal, smart, worldly, and creative. Stephen was very involved in nature, a lifelong scholar, a lover of books, and an adventurous traveler. He would like his ashes scattered across the world. Stephen is survived by his son Tycho (Nicole) Knudson, Norfolk VA; his sister Mary (Alan) Dooley, rural Albion; four nieces and a nephew. He is also survived by his Dayton family, stepdaughters Jennifer (David Axelson) Graman, and Rachel (David) Berry, and four grandchildren Sara Meyer, Wesley Meyer, Ethan Berry and Cole Berry. Preceding him in death were his daughter (Marta Miquela Knudson), his wife (Phyllis Knudson), and his brother (Tom Knudson).
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 26, 2020