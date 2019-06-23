LANGER, Stephen Hall Age 78, of Washington Twp., passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Stephen was born on April 14, 1941 in Chicago, IL to Ned L. and Berneida Alberta (Smith) Langer. He graduated from Fairmont High School in 1959 and Miami University in Oxford, OH in 1963 with his B.S. Economics. Stephen was a member of Delta Upsilon Fraternity where he served as President. He graduated in 1969 from University of Dayton with a Master's Degree in Metallurgy. Stephen was a member of Dayton's Rotary Club, Dayton Country Club, and the Southside Club. He worked as a Sales Rep for Republic Steel Corp 1963-1969, Sales Rep for Ryerson Steel 1969-1971, and Sales Rep for H&H Steel 1971-1972. Stephen founded Ohio Kentucky Steel Corp in 1973 where he served as President and CEO until 2009. He had many loyal employees who continued his work. Stephen married his college sweetheart, Mary Beth Hilsinger of Cincinnati on June 22, 1963. Stephen was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ned Leroy Langer in 2000. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Beth Langer of Washington Twp.; sons, Sgt. Stephen Langer, Jr., U.S.M.C. of Dayton, OH, Andrew Langer of Kettering, OH; grandchildren, Cole Jameson Langer of Centerville, OH and Mikayla Decker of Monroe, OH; brother, Phil (Becky) Langer, of Cleveland, OH; a good friend of Bill W for 35 years. A special thank you to and the nurses and staff at Kettering Hospital. Family will greet friends from 11am-12pm on June 29, at Woodland Mausoleum, with a Funeral Service starting at noon. Entombment in Woodland Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 324 Wilmington Ave. Dayton, OH 45420. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary