Stephen LAWHORN Obituary
LAWHORN, Stephen C. 69, of Urbana, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019 in Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born May 5, 1950 in Springfield the son of Roy and Janice (Crabtree) Lawhorn. Steve worked as an assembler at Navistar for 42 years and was a United States Army veteran and retired from the Air Force Reserves. He is survived by his wife, Kathleen "Kathy" (Culp); two sons, Steven & Devon Lawhorn and Andrew & Danna Lawhorn; three grandchildren, Abby, Drew and Owen; three siblings, Paula Freeburg, Roy & Robin Lawhorn and Kathy & Rick Osborne and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Rod and Wesley Lawhorn. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME with Deacon Norm Horstman officiating. Visitation will be held 1 hour prior from 12:00 to 1:00 pm in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery.
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 9, 2019
