Stephen Ledbetter Obituary
LEDBETTER, Stephen Alan Born in Dayton, Ohio on 10/27/1951 lived a full life until he took his last breath at his residence in Northridge, Ohio on April 15,2019. He was a son, brother, father, grandfather, great grandfather, partner and great friend to many with a special love and compassion for kids, grandkids & cars. His talent as a paint & body man earned him a reputation as one of the best around featuring his work in car calendars, photos and car shows. He had a humor that would keep you laughing, a side you could easily avoid, and a heart as big as his body could contain. He always enjoyed stopping in for a visit with family, friends & neighbors on the front porch and never declined the offer of a cold beer. Steve was truly a "one of a kind" soul that touched so many lives along the way, will surely be missed by many and who's memory will live on for years to come...... Family will receive friends from 5-6 PM on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd. where a memorial service will begin at 6 PM with his son, Pastor Stephen Ledbetter, Jr. officiating. To share a memory of Steve or leave a special message for his family, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 24, 2019
