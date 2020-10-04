1/
Stephen LEGGE
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LEGGE, Stephen R. Stephen Richard Legge, 58, passed away on September 23, 2020, at Springfield Regional Medical Center due to complications from Covid-19. Steve was welcomed into this world on June 16, 1962, in Springfield, Ohio, by his father and mother, William R. & Marcia I. Legge. As a little boy, Steve had a goal of serving in the military. Steps toward his goal began in his early teens with his service in the Civil Air Patrol. He then went on to join the U.S. Air Force & Air Force Reserve, in which he faithfully served his country for 12 years in many different capacities, including as an instructor and specialist in the fields of Disaster Preparedness & Chemical Warfare during Operation Desert Storm, and earning recognition for his contributions to ELF ONE COMMAND missions in Saudi Arabia. Survivors include his devoted mother, Marcia; brother, John Legge; sisters, Lisa (Eric) Fain and Stephanie Yowler; nephews, Ted (Ashley) Yowler, Piercen, Ethan & Trenton Yowler; nieces, Samantha (Nathan) Rofe, Crystal Bridges, and Corrina Fain, and several great nieces and nephews, all of whom he loved very much. He is also survived by his lifelong friends, Daryl & Kim Steen and Kaye Emans, who made his life much brighter just by their mere presence as they understood his humor and kept him laughing, even during the toughest of times. A casual and relaxed memorial service has been planned for October 11th, 2020, during the hours 1:00pm - 4:00pm at the Shrine Club, 471 Shrine Road, Springfield, Ohio 45504. Make sure to bring your favorite "Steve Stories" with you to share as Steve would want us to remember him with laughter. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Memorial service
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Shrine Club
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-7353
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved