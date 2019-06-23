Home

LILLY, Stephen Michael "Steve" 52, of Kettering, passed away on June 19, 2019. He was born on February 9, 1967 to Ernest and Shirley (Geis) Lilly in Kettering, OH. Steve is survived by his loving mother, Shirley Bunch; sister, Nikki Hagler; niece, Lindsay Hagler; and other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Ernest Lilly. A Memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, 11 am at Church of the Incarnation in Centerville. Guests may gather with the family at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Steve's memory to . To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 23, 2019
