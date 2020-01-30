|
MEHAFFIE, Stephen Age 72, of Beavercreek, passed away at his home on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. He was a veteran of The United States Army and retired after 30 years of service from WPAFB where he served as an Aerospace Engineer and a Program Manager for the Aces II Ejection Seat. He was a member of the class of '65 of West Carrollton High School, an Eagle Scout and a Greene County Master Gardener. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Cecilia and his two children Theresa Hoyle (Kenny) and James (Jill) and his four grandchildren Wade and Leah Hoyle, and Joshua and Julia Mehaffie. His love, fondness and wicked sense of humor will be cherished and missed by those blessed to know him. Friends and family may visit on Monday, February 3, 2020 from 10 am 11 am at Kirkmont Presbyterian Church, 3377 Shakertown Rd., Beavercreek, with services to follow at 11 am. Interment will be at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Dayton Physician's Foundation for Hope. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 30, 2020