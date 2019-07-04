MOOREMAN, Stephen L. 71, of West Mansfield, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Green Hills Community. Born January 8, 1948 in Greenville, Ohio, he was the son of the late Francis and Norma Frances (White) Moorman. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Greg Moorman and a brother-in-law, Bob Broderick. A 1966 graduate of Russia Local High School, he continued his education at the University of Dayton where he earned his Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering and Master's Degree in Computer Science. He worked at Reynolds and Reynolds in Dayton, as an engineer at Mound Laboratories in Miamisburg and as an electrical engineer with the U.S. Department of Transportation at TRCC in East Liberty. He enjoyed HAM Radio, meeting new people and talking with those friends he made through the radio, riding motorcycles, woodworking and working with stained glass. Steve is survived by his sisters, Cheryl McKinney of Dayton and Pam Moorman-Broderick of Washington Township; his brothers, David (Mary) Moorman of Swedesboro, NJ and Chris Moorman of Miamisburg along with numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Friends may call from 5-7 P.M. Monday, July 8, 2019 at the Wilson Funeral Home, Schnurrenberger Chapel 222 W. Center St. West Mansfield where a memorial service will follow at 7:00 P.M. Burial will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions can be made to the Bokescreek EMS in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wilsonfuneralhomesinc.com Published in Dayton Daily News on July 4, 2019