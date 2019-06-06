PATAK, Stephen George "Steve, Stevie-boy" Of Beavercreek, Ohio, dearly beloved husband, son, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, went home to be with the Lord on March 4, 2019. Steve was born in Dayton, Ohio and graduated from Wilbur Wright High School in 1968. He was married to Judy L. (Judy) Patak for 51 years. Steve was a dedicated family man who loved to spend time with family having fun and laughing. He was a terrible fisherman who loved to make fun of other people's lesser fishing skills. He also enjoyed camping, boating and water-skiing. Steve was a machinist and skilled trade machine repairman for over 20 years. He loved to solve problems and had an incredible innovative mind. Steve was a generous man who loved to help others and shared his joy for life with everyone he knew. Everyone knew Steve. He was outgoing and talked to strangers like he knew them for a lifetime. He had a keen sense of knowing when others needed him and he always put the needs of others before his own. He is dearly missed by all who knew him. Memorial Celebration of Steve's life will be 2:00 PM-4:00 PM, Sunday June 9, 2019 at Beavercreek Christian Church, 3009 Shakertown Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45434. To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary