PORTER, Stephen R. 54, of Paintsville, KY, passed away October 30, 2019. Steve, a former physician of internal medicine in Oxford, OH and Brookville, IN, graduated from Marshall University School of Medicine and completed his residency at Good Samaritan Hospital in Cincinnati. He was a compassionate and caring physician with a good sense of humor. He is survived by son, Matt Porter; daughter, Abby Porter; his mother, brother, sister, and six nieces. Celebration of life at McCullough-Hyde Hospital Chapel, Nov. 15, from 6-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to McCullough-Hyde Foundation or .
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 10, 2019