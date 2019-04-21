|
|
REBOULET, Stephen L. Age 59 of Dayton, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019 at Heartland of Kettering. He was born November 12, 1959 in Dayton, OH the son of Kenneth and Margaret Reboulet. Stephen loved Mountain Dew and scratch lottery tickets. Stephen is survived by his parents; sisters, Carol Bruno, Yvonne (Mike) Butler, Rita (Randy) Moeller and Andrea (Jeff Carr) Cleaver; brother, Herb Reboulet. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Many thanks to Heartland of Kettering Staff and . The family is planning a private graveside burial.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 21, 2019