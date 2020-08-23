1/1
Stephen SPONSEL
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SPONSEL, Stephen E. Age 64, of Middletown, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Atrium Medical Center. He was born on October 6, 1955, in Middletown, Ohio, the son of Arnold and Maxine Sponsel. He graduated from Lemon-Monroe High School Class of 1973. Stephen worked in the heating and air conditioning business, and owned and operated McCoy Services for 20 years. He was very generous with helping people with heating and air conditioning services, and was always helping those in need. He had lived his entire life in Middletown. He loved his sons and cherished his family and friends. Preceding him in death were his parents, and his brother, Arnold Dale Sponsel. He is survived by his two sons, Joshua and Seth; his sisters, Sharon Barker, Lonna Blosser, and Wendy Sponsel (William Kramer), and brother, Timothy Sponsel (Amy Sponsel). He is also survived by his ex-wife Vicky Peck, with whom he remained close throughout his life. Visitation will be at Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, on Wednesday, August 26. 2020, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. followed by services at the funeral home at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Butler County Memorial Park, Trenton, Ohio. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Visitation
10:30 AM
Herr-Riggs Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
26
Service
11:30 AM
Herr-Riggs Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
26
Interment
Butler County Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Herr-Riggs Funeral Home
210 S Main St
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 422-4545
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved