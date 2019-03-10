Dayton Daily News Obituaries
Stephen STANDLEY

Stephen STANDLEY Obituary
STANDLEY, Stephen E. 56, of Springfield passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born April 30, 1962, the son of the late Blair and Luella (Hamilton) Standley. Stephen was a lineman for Ohio Edison with 30 years of service. Survivors include his wife of 29 years, Kimberly (Smith) Standley; three sons, First Class Navy Diver Zachary (Addie) Standley of Norfolk, Virginia, Colt M. Standley of Springfield and Luke M. Standley of Springfield and one brother, Randy Standley. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Cindy and Dawna. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 11 am to 1 pm in the Lawrenceville Church of God, 3131 Fox Hollow Rd., Springfield. Services will begin at 1 pm in the church with Pastor Alan Cain officiating. Burial will follow in Myers Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to St. Jude's or be a livestock buyer at your county fair to support the kids of 4-H and FFA. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 10, 2019
