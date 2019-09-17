|
STRUNK, Stephen "Todd" Born on June 24, 1979 to Roger Strunk and Karolyn Morgan in Hamilton, Ohio. He passed away on September 10, 2019 in Pensacola, Florida at 40 years of age. Todd is survived by his daughter Emily Faye Strunk, parents Roger (Barb) Strunk and Karol (Scott) Morgan, brother Brad (Betsy) Strunk, sister Traci, grandmother Nancy Strunk, aunt Diana Strunk, cousin Sarah (Corey) Berry, as well as many other aunts, uncles and cousins. Todd is preceded in death by his beloved grandfather Sidney Strunk. Todd will be missed dearly by all of his family and friends. Services will be private.
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 17, 2019