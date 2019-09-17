Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen STRUNK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen STRUNK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephen STRUNK Obituary
STRUNK, Stephen "Todd" Born on June 24, 1979 to Roger Strunk and Karolyn Morgan in Hamilton, Ohio. He passed away on September 10, 2019 in Pensacola, Florida at 40 years of age. Todd is survived by his daughter Emily Faye Strunk, parents Roger (Barb) Strunk and Karol (Scott) Morgan, brother Brad (Betsy) Strunk, sister Traci, grandmother Nancy Strunk, aunt Diana Strunk, cousin Sarah (Corey) Berry, as well as many other aunts, uncles and cousins. Todd is preceded in death by his beloved grandfather Sidney Strunk. Todd will be missed dearly by all of his family and friends. Services will be private.
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.