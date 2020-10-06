1/1
Stephen TRENT
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TRENT, Stephen E. "Steve" Age 70 of West Carrollton, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 1, 2020. He was born on September 6, 1950, Dayton, Ohio, the son of the late Eugene & Ruth (Tincher) Trent. Steve was retired from General Motors with 31 years of service, and also retired from IUE Communications Workers of America with 10 years of service. Preceded in death by his granddaughter Courtney Paige Trent on June 17, 2017. He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years Charlotte (Marcum) Trent, daughter Leila Scott and husband Doug, son Eric Trent , 4 grandchildren Trenten Scott, Christopher Flanary, Emma Scott & Eric Draven Trent, 2 great-grandchildren James Daley III & Emery Paige Scott, as well as numerous other family members and many friends. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton with Pastor Kelly Jennings officiating. Burial will follow at Woodhill Cemetery in Franklin. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home, please wear a mask for both visitation and funeral services. If so desired memorial contributions may be made to ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in Steve's memory. Please share memories and condolences at www.swartfuneralhome.com. Expressions of Sympathy, Love, and Thinking of You cards may be sent to The Family of Mr. Stephen E. Trent, C/O Swart Funeral Home, 207 E. Central Ave., West Carrollton, Ohio 45449.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Swart Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
8
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Swart Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Swart Funeral Home
207 E Central Ave
West Carrollton, OH 45449
(937) 859-3686
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Swart Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved