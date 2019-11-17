Home

Rose Hill Funeral Home & Rose Hill Burial Park
2565 Princeton Rd
Hamilton, OH 45011
(513) 894-9206
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Stephen TRINKA


1955 - 2019
Stephen TRINKA Obituary
TRINKA, Stephen W. Age 64, of Hamilton, passed away November 14, 2019. He was born to the late CT and Ellen Trinka on June 22, 1955. Steve and his friend, Steve Capella owned SmokeDaddy Cigars together. Steve, also known as, SmokeDaddy T, has enjoyed playing music since he was in the first grade. Steve was a loving Dad and Papi. He is survived by his loving children Rebecca (Justin) Burkett, Hannah (Dennis) Beddow and Holden Ulrich; five grandchildren Carley, Sophia, Eden, Abram, Waylon; sister Carol (Steve) Skolas; brothers David and Paul Trinka and wife Heidi Beth Trinka. A celebration of life will be held at Rose Hill Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 from 6pm-8pm. www.rosehillfunerals.com
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 17, 2019
