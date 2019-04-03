WARD, Stephen Meredith There has been a disturbance in The Force. Stephen Meredith Ward, 66, slipped beyond the veil on March 30, 2019. Stephen, a magnificent man, was born April 25, 1952 in Dayton, and was the oldest son of Bobbie Jean and Meredith Ward. He is survived by his wife of 42 years Amy and sons Damian (Amritha), Adam (Katie) and Elliot (Libby); his kind-hearted granddaughters Nina, Neha and Jane; his father Meredith (Dorothy) and brothers Kevin, Robert and Christopher; mother-in-law Mary Rutledge; and many more he considered family. Stephen, a fine sculptor and artist, taught art at Dayton Public Schools for over 25 years. His beautiful pottery fills the homes of dear friends and his artistic view of the world will continue to resonate in the hearts of all that knew him. A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, April 6th, at 2pm at Aullwood Farm, 9101 Frederick Pike, Dayton, Ohio 45414. In lieu of flowers, please read a good book with a child or friend. Thanks for all the support from friends and family. Stephen loves you. Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary