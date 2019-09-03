|
WILSON, Stephen Gregory 60, of New Carlisle, OH, passed away on the 29th day of August, 2019, in Springfield, OH. Steve was born March 19, 1959, in Dayton, to Richard and June Wilson, also of New Carlisle and now deceased. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Richard, Jr, and sister, Teresa Wilson Kelsey. He leaves to cherish his memory beloved spouse, Barbie Lookabaugh Wilson; niece, Leslie McConhea; nephew, Brian (Sarah) Kelsey, brother-in-law Ronald Kelsey, other family, dear friends and church members. Steve was a lifelong New Carlisle resident and member of the First Baptist Church of New Carlisle. He graduated from Tecumseh High School and worked for TAC Industries. Throughout a life of struggles and challenges Steve wanted only a normal and satisfying life; and he remained always cheerful and hopeful and happy for the good fortune of others. A viewing will be held Thursday, September 5 at 10 a.m., First Baptist Church, with memorial services following at 11 a.m. Burial at Rose-Hill Cemetery at a later date.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sept. 3, 2019