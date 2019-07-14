WOLLENHAUPT, Stephen Age 62 of Dayton passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 after his year and a half battle with cancer. He was born on May 7, 1957 in Greenville, PA. He was a graduate of Chaminade Julienne High School and Ohio University. Steve started his career at Sabre Systems and went on to be Property Tax Manager at NCR Corporation and then Macy's Corporation. He was also a member of IPT (Institute for Professionals in Taxation). Steve was an avid runner, cyclist, traveler, a 35-year UD Basketball season ticket holder, and a frustrated Cincinnati Reds and Bengals fan. Steve's love of sports trickled into his children's lives whether it was coaching their teams or traveling to their games and events. He was an involved father who taught his children to always do the right thing and encouraged them to be the best possible versions of themselves. Steve is preceded in death by his parents, B. Omer Wollenhaupt and Sarita (Wollenhaupt) Blantz. He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Amy (Corwin) Wollenhaupt and their 3 children, Stephen Gregory (Rebecca), Marianne and Suzy. He is also survived by Bill Blantz; siblings, Barbara (George) Sferra, Mike (Jan) Wollenhaupt, Celia (Jesse) Schook, Tina (Ric) Skees, Sarah-Anne Wildgoose, Andy Blantz, Alison Blantz, Andrea Vedder; several nieces, nephews and many friends. Family and friends may visit from 5-8pm on Thursday, July 18 at Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd., Kettering, Ohio. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30am on Friday, July 19 at St. Brigid Church, 312 Fairgrounds Rd., Xenia, Ohio. Burial will then follow at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Chaminade Julienne Alumni Association in the name of Stephen Wollenhaupt, either through the website at: https://www.cjeagles.org/donations or by check to 505 S. Ludlow St., Dayton, Ohio. Published in Dayton Daily News on July 14, 2019