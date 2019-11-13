Home

Stephen YAMBRICH

YAMBRICH, Stephen Age 88 of Hamilton passed away on Friday November 8, 2019 at his home. He was born on July 17, 1931 the son of Steven and Johanna (Biritz) Yambrich. A veteran of The United States Navy, Steve served in the Atlantic Theater during the Korean Conflict. After service in the Navy he worked as a supervisor for Hamilton Caster, for thirty years, retiring in 1993. In retirement, he was a volunteer at Ft. Hamilton Hospital and the Butler County Area 2 Court. Steve was an active member of the and the K of C. Survivors include his wife Sandy; two children, Lisa Yambrich of Miami FL, and Scott (Jo Beth) Yambrich of Fairfield TWP; a grandson, Spencer Yambrich of Fairfield TWP; Sister, Joan (Jerry) Francisco; brother-in-law Greg Weaver; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; Sisters, Sylvia Popovich and Judy Sklar and her husband Michael. Friends may call from 10:00-11:00am Thursday in St. Julie Billiart Church, 224 Dayton St. Hamilton, Ohio 45011. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:00am Thursday in the church. Memorials are suggested to St. Joseph Orphanage, 5400 Edalbert Dr. Cincinnati, Ohio 45239 or a . Online register book available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 13, 2019
