YAMBRICH, Stephen Age 88 of Hamilton passed away on Friday November 8, 2019 at his home. He was born on July 17, 1931 the son of Steven and Johanna (Biritz) Yambrich. A veteran of The United States Navy, Steve served in the Atlantic Theater during the Korean Conflict. After service in the Navy he worked as a supervisor for Hamilton Caster, for thirty years, retiring in 1993. In retirement, he was a volunteer at Ft. Hamilton Hospital and the Butler County Area 2 Court. Steve was an active member of the and the K of C. Survivors include his wife Sandy; two children, Lisa Yambrich of Miami FL, and Scott (Jo Beth) Yambrich of Fairfield TWP; a grandson, Spencer Yambrich of Fairfield TWP; Sister, Joan (Jerry) Francisco; brother-in-law Greg Weaver; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; Sisters, Sylvia Popovich and Judy Sklar and her husband Michael. Friends may call from 10:00-11:00am Thursday in St. Julie Billiart Church, 224 Dayton St. Hamilton, Ohio 45011. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:00am Thursday in the church. Memorials are suggested to St. Joseph Orphanage, 5400 Edalbert Dr. Cincinnati, Ohio 45239 or a . Online register book available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 13, 2019