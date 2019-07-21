Home

Stephen Young


1951 - 2019
YOUNG, Stephen Thomas "Steve" Age 68 of Medway, passed away July 13, 2019 at his home. He was born on March 2, 1951 in Dayton, OH to his late parents, Thomas and Agnes Young. He is survived by his brother, Robert (Deborah) Young of Cincinnati; sister, Dianne (Nigel) Stimpson of New Carlisle; three nieces and three nephews. Steve graduated from Centerville High School, class of 1970. He then went on to serve in the U.S. Navy. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. To share a memory of Steve or leave his family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 21, 2019
