ZIMMERMAN, Stephen Edwin age 69, of Dayton, Ohio passed away on Wednesday April 15, 2020. Stephen was born August 17, 1950. Preceded in death by his parents, Nancy D. and Edwin H. Zimmerman and brother Robert Coles. Survived by his blended siblings Carolyn, Bill, Rick, Jim, Sue, Lynn, and John; loving mother of 50 years, Shirley Harper; niece, Erin and nephew, Chris. He had a proud military career as a medic (called "Doc") in combat, Vietnam, awarded the Purple Heart and numerous other awards. After the military he moved to Florida to be with his friend, Lee Jenkin. Steve worked very hard, sometimes having 3 jobs. He once was President of his County Civil Service Union. In September, 2013, on his way back home, he suffered a paralyzing stroke and has lived at the Dayton VA Hospital and nursing center since. Building up many friendships, service Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 10:00am at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME FAR HILLS CHAPEL, 5471 Far Hills Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45429. For family and friends around Jeffersonville, Ohio, there will be a burial service at 11:45 a.m. at Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to any worthy charity or cause in memory of Steve. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com for the Zimmerman family.
