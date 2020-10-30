1/1
STETSON GREEN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share STETSON's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GREEN, Stetson Nyles

"Stet"

Age 75, of Miamisburg, OH, passed away, Wednesday, October 28, 2020. He was

born in Miamisburg, OH, on November 19, 1944, to the late Etiva (Kindred) and Russell L. Green. He was a U.S. Army Veteran; and retired from General Motors ~ Harrison Radiator Division after 32 years of service. Stetson was a member of Towne Blvd. Church of God. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Russell "Allen" Green; and 2 sisters, Wanda & Donna Green. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Carolyn S. (Smith) Green; his son, Brent (Jennifer) Green; his daughter, Amanda (Nathan) Anderson; 7 grandchildren, Brittany, Emma, Troy & Tanner Green, and Nyles, Khloe, and Lily Anderson; a great-granddaughter, Kinsley McDaniel; his brother, Dr. Rev. Roger D. (Brenda) Green; 3 sisters Elaine Turner, Ann (Robert) Planck, Vivien (Jim) Carberry; numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 12 - 2 p.m. (2 hours prior the Service), Monday, November 2, 2020, at Towne Blvd. Church of God, 3722 Towne Blvd, Middletown, OH, where the Funeral Service will follow at 2 p.m., with Pastor Mark Jackson, officiating. Burial will be at Twin Valley Cemetery, Gratis, OH. Dalton Funeral Home, Germantown, OH, serving the family. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved