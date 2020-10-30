1/1
STETSON GREEN
GREEN, Stetson Nyles

"Stet"

Age 75, of Miamisburg, OH, passed away, Wednesday, October 28, 2020. He was

born in Miamisburg, OH, on November 19, 1944, to the late Etiva (Kindred) and Russell L. Green. He was a U.S. Army Veteran; and retired from General Motors ~ Harrison Radiator Division after 32 years of service. Stetson was a member of Towne Blvd. Church of God. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Russell "Allen" Green; and 2 sisters, Wanda & Donna Green. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Carolyn S. (Smith) Green; his son, Brent (Jennifer) Green; his daughter, Amanda (Nathan) Anderson; 7 grandchildren, Brittany, Emma, Troy & Tanner Green, and Nyles, Khloe, and Lily Anderson; a great-granddaughter, Kinsley McDaniel; his brother, Dr. Rev. Roger D. (Brenda) Green; 3 sisters Elaine Turner, Ann (Robert) Planck, Vivien (Jim) Carberry; numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 12 - 2 p.m. (2 hours prior the Service), Monday, November 2, 2020, at Towne Blvd. Church of God, 3722 Towne Blvd, Middletown, OH, where the Funeral Service will follow at 2 p.m., with Pastor Mark Jackson, officiating. Burial will be at Twin Valley Cemetery, Gratis, OH. Dalton Funeral Home, Germantown, OH, serving the family. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Towne Blvd. Church of God
NOV
2
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Towne Blvd. Church of God
Funeral services provided by
Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown
6900 Weaver Rd
Germantown, OH 45327
937-855-6969
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
October 30, 2020
Carolyn and family,
We are so sorry for the loss of such a wonderful person.... We will continue to pray for you all as we were praying for him. I’m a cousin that reconnected with you all a few years ago when we visited Aunt Etiva. We are sending our love and prayers.... William and Cheryl (Isaacs) Matthews and Amy Matthews
Cheryl Matthews
Family
October 30, 2020
Carolyn, Elaine, Ann, and family, we were so sorry to hear about Stetson's passing. You and your family are in our thoughts and prayers. Loves & Prayers for all of us at The Oak Ridge Inn
Oak Ridge Inn
October 29, 2020
Carol and family, Sandi and I are so very sorry to hear about Stetson. We have lots of good memories hanging out at the ball fields when the kids were growing up. You all are in our prayers. God Bless You!
Eddie and Sandi Thornsburg
Friend
October 29, 2020
I am so sorry for ur loss of Stetson. His mom & dad & family was great when I was a little girl I would go home with them almost every Sunday. He will be missed greatly but he is now with the Lord & his family. Ur all in my prayers. Love in Christ. Patty (Riley)Caudell & family
Patty Caudell
Friend
