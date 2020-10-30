Age 75,passed away, Wednesday, October 28, 2020. He wasborn in Miamisburg, OH, on November 19, 1944, to the late Etiva (Kindred) and Russell L. Green. He was a U.S. Army Veteran; and retired from General Motors ~ Harrison Radiator Division after 32 years of service. Stetson was a member of Towne Blvd. Church of God. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Russell "Allen" Green; and 2 sisters, Wanda & Donna Green. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Carolyn S. (Smith) Green; his son, Brent (Jennifer) Green; his daughter, Amanda (Nathan) Anderson; 7 grandchildren, Brittany, Emma, Troy & Tanner Green, and Nyles, Khloe, and Lily Anderson; a great-granddaughter, Kinsley McDaniel; his brother, Dr. Rev. Roger D. (Brenda) Green; 3 sisters Elaine Turner, Ann (Robert) Planck, Vivien (Jim) Carberry; numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 12 - 2 p.m. (2 hours prior the Service), Monday, November 2, 2020, at Towne Blvd. Church of God, 3722 Towne Blvd, Middletown, OH, where the Funeral Service will follow at 2 p.m., with Pastor Mark Jackson, officiating. Burial will be at Twin Valley Cemetery, Gratis, OH.Germantown, OH, serving the family. Please share condolences at