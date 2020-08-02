Steve HORRALL

HORRALL, Steve Lost his battle with pancreatic cancer on November 5, 2019. He was born in Shoals, Indiana, to Derby and Maxine Young Horrall, both deceased. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Anna Collins Horrall and his children, Stephen Jr. (Amber) and Kelly (Jason) Hemmert. Steve enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, Karsten DeSario in Pennsylvania, Cory Horrall (Erika) and Nick Horrall (Ashley), Harmony Horrall, Hallee Horrall and great-granddaughter, Ellie in California, and Dylan Crawford, Jacob Hemmert and Joshua Hemmert in Ohio. Also, survived by his brother, Michael (Donna) Horrall, nephew, Jason and great-nephew, Joseph Horrall and great-niece, MaKenzie Horrall. Steve served in the US Navy as a diesel mechanic on board the ammunition ship, Mauna Loa, during the Vietnam War. After his service he returned to Indiana and worked at Indiana University as a computer operator and then as a Systems Analyst. Steve worked for Control Data Corporation at Edwards AFB where he was Analyst in Charge during the Space shuttle missions. He then relocated to Ohio and worked as Analyst in charge at Wright-Patterson AFB. Steve served as chief analyst for Reynolds and Reynolds before moving to Computer Sciences Corporation. Steve retired from Computer Sciences Corporation as a Senior Computer Scientist in 2012. Steve served as Council member for the Village of Spring Valley for 5 years and as Mayor for one year. He was active in the Ohio Patriot Guard after his retirement. Services will be at the Dayton National Cemetery on August 6, 2020. Staging will be at Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Road, Kettering at 1:30 pm with services at the Cemetery at 2:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Disabled American Veterans at secure.dav.org/donate
.