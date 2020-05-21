|
HOUNCHELL Jr., Steve "Smokey" Steve "Smokey" Hounchell Jr., age 75, of Brookville, Indiana died unexpectedly Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at his residence in Brookville, Indiana. Born May 7, 1945, in Manchester, Kentucky he was one of three children born to the late Steve Sr. & Tracy (Jones) Hounchell. Smokey owned & operated Nixie's Billiards & Burgers in Brookville for many years. In his leisure time he enjoyed golfing and fishing. Survivors include a daughter & son-in-law, Lisa & Ron Murphy of Cincinnati, Ohio; three grandchildren, Bradley, Megan and Ronnie; two great-grandchildren, Peyton & Jayden; a sister, Carrol Ruth of Manchester, Kentucky; as well as three stepchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife Margaret Hounchell who died December 25, 1988; his second wife Beverly Hounchell who died July 27, 2019; and a sister, Brenda Johnson. Services will be private with burial Maple Grove Cemetery in Brookville, Indiana. Memorial contributions may be directed to the . The staff of Phillips & Meyers Funeral Home are honored to serve the Hounchell family, everyone is encouraged to sign the online guest book or send personal condolences to the family via www.phillipsandmeyers.com.
Published in Journal-News on May 21, 2020