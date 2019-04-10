MALOGORSKI, Steve Age 98, of Kettering, passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019. Steve was born to the late George and Rozalia Malogorski on December 17, 1920 in Kutina, Croatia. He served in the U.S. Army Air Corp. during WWll and retired after 30 years from General Motors. Steve was a long time member of St. Charles and member of the Yugoslavia Club. He would be described as a sharp witted intelligent man with a great sense of humor who loved to travel. Steve was preceded in death by his loving wife, Louise; and brothers, Michael and George. He is survived by his children, Rose Whigham and Steven (Lidia) Malogorski; grandchildren, Christopher (Shannon) Whigham, Tracy (Tom) Mackey, Karen Malogorski and Amanda Baugher; and great-grandchildren, Tyler, Trevor, Travis, Aidan and Lily. The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to for the care they gave to Steve. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30am on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4500 Ackerman Blvd., Kettering, OH with a visitation one hour prior to the Mass at the church. Burial was held at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to , 324 Wilmington Ave. Dayton, OH 45409. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary