Resources More Obituaries for Steve MEYER Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Steve MEYER

Obituary Condolences Flowers MEYER, Steve 53, the oldest son of Mike and Patty (Samosky) Meyer and special friend to everyone he met, passed away peacefully in Springfield Regional Medical Center, on Monday, April 8, 2019.Steve was a great source of love, happiness, and pride from the day he was born. The oldest of four children and diagnosed with Down's Syndrome. Steve was not deterred, and always led the way, finding his own interests and great friends at a young age. He happily assimilated himself into every new situation he encountered. He received an outstanding education at Town and Country Day School where he met wonderful life-long friends. A highlight for Steve while there was being crowned Prom King. He went on to be a proud, devoted 32 year employee of TAC Industries. At a young age, Steve developed a great love for sports by getting involved and participating in Special Olympics track and field, bowling, softball, basketball, and swimming events. This love of sports grew throughout his life as he became a devoted fan and constant fixture on the sidelines of every Springfield Catholic Central football and basketball game. He was a loyal Notre Dame Fighting Irish supporter, as well. Throughout his life Steve showed his love of singing, dancing, and music and he especially enjoyed singing on stage. Steve lived life to the fullest! He was the guy who loved making jokes, laughing and having fun! His ornery tactics left no one untouched!! Steve is survived by his parents, brother and sister-in-law, Doug and Jenny Meyer of Newtown, Connecticut; sister, Traci Amidon, and brother, Jason Meyer both of Springfield; and the light of his life, his nephews and niece, Mathis and Broc Amidon, and Michael, Jake and Ellie Meyer. He is also survived by a great number of cousins, aunts, and uncles. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, John and Harriet Samosky and his paternal grandparents, Raymond and Jane Meyer. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff at Mercy Health-Springfield Regional Medical Center for the wonderful care Steve has received these past few months. A special thank you goes out to Jeanne Peabody and Rich and Sue Whalen for her constant loving support. Memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Central High School Athletic Department. Your smile will never be forgotten, Stevie Mike! Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday in St. Teresa Church. Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries