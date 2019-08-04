|
|
PERKINS, Steve Michael 65, of Springfield, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2019 in his home. He was born on October 28, 1953, son of the late James Hershel Perkins and Pauline Perkins-Horne. Steve loved bowling, softball, and spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren. Steve is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Gerri L. (Phillips); one brother, Richard (Cindy) Perkins; two sons, Jason (Ginger) and Christopher (Angel) Perkins; grandchildren, Justin (Vonessa Ann) Perkins-Shaffer, Trey (Chelsea) Newman, Keshia (Shane) Underwood, Tiersa (Cody) Perkins-Sarven, Taylor Perkins, Macey McCool, Jacob Perkins and Robert Johnson; Great-grandchildren, Rhylee Sarven, Landon Shaw, Braydin Underwood, Olivor Perkins, Logan Shaw and Raelynn Sarven, as well as a host of Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Linda. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Sunday, August 11, 2019 in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, where a celebration of Steve's life will begin at 4:00pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Clark County Dog Shelter, 5201 Urbana Rd., Springfield, Ohio 45502. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 4, 2019