George C. Martin Funeral Home
5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Road
Dayton, OH 45414
(937)277-9290
Steve RALEIGH
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
1:30 PM
Steve RALEIGH


1969 - 2019
Steve RALEIGH Obituary
RALEIGH, Steve Nelson Born July 23, 1969 passed away on December 9, 2019. He was born in Dayton, Ohio to Nelson Raleigh and Judy King Raleigh. He died from cancer caused by complications from neurofibromatosis, from which he suffered many years. He was preceded in death by his parents, maternal and paternal grandparents, and several other close family members. He is survived by two uncles- Donald Raleigh (Caroline), and Bill Raleigh (Sonia), 3 aunts- Edith Faye Fuson, who cared for him during his illness, Treva (Dan) Agee and Elaine (Dean) Hamiel. He was a lifelong resident of Dayton and well-known as a friend and helpful neighbor. He leaves behind many close friends, many cousins, and neighbors, including best friend Billy Cochran, and his two beloved dogs, Angel and Snoopy. His favorite past time was buying and selling antiques at flea markets, of which he was quite knowledgeable. He was a quiet soul who loved music and the outdoors, and his soap operas. He will be missed by family and friends. Funeral service 1:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at the GEORGE C. MARTIN FUNERAL HOME,"Northridge Chapel," 5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Road. Pastor Steve Gettinger, officiating. Interment Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday 12:30 p.m., prior to the service, at the George C. Martin Funeral Home. Condolences can be shared at www.georgecmartinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 12, 2019
