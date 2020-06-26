Steven BEVERLY
1950 - 2020
BEVERLY, Steven 69, of Springfield, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020. He was born September 22, 1950, in Springfield, the son of the late Otto and Audrey Beverly. Steve was U.S. Army Veteran, serving in the Vietnam War. He was a lifelong Ohio State Buckeye fan. Steve is preceded in death by his sister, Martha Beverly; and brothers, Michael, Richard and Douglas Beverly. He is survived by his wife, of 42 years, Kim (Manns) Beverly; children, Steve Beverly, Jr., Crissa Beverly, James (Holly) Beverly, Stevie Beverly and Crystal Beverly; brother Roger "Smiley" Beverly; grandchildren Juan, James, Odessa, Jayla and Jett; several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Sunday from 2-5 PM in Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home. The funeral service to honor Steve will be Monday, at 1:30 PM in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com


Published in Springfield News Sun on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
28
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home
Send Flowers
JUN
29
Funeral service
01:30 PM
Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home
838 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-1564
