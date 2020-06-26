BEVERLY, Steven 69, of Springfield, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020. He was born September 22, 1950, in Springfield, the son of the late Otto and Audrey Beverly. Steve was U.S. Army Veteran, serving in the Vietnam War. He was a lifelong Ohio State Buckeye fan. Steve is preceded in death by his sister, Martha Beverly; and brothers, Michael, Richard and Douglas Beverly. He is survived by his wife, of 42 years, Kim (Manns) Beverly; children, Steve Beverly, Jr., Crissa Beverly, James (Holly) Beverly, Stevie Beverly and Crystal Beverly; brother Roger "Smiley" Beverly; grandchildren Juan, James, Odessa, Jayla and Jett; several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Sunday from 2-5 PM in Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home. The funeral service to honor Steve will be Monday, at 1:30 PM in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jun. 26, 2020.