COOKE, Steven Terence
Age 55, of Dayton, departed this life November 25, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents and brother, Michael
Anthony. Survived by two children, Zoe & Liam; fiancée, Selina Thompson; siblings, other relatives, friends. A graduate of Dunbar '83. A USMC
veteran who later joined the Air Force Reserves. He most recently worked as a Correctional Officer at DCI. Walk Through Visitation, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Monday, December 7, 2020, at H. H. Roberts, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave. Private Services. Interment, Dayton National Cemetery.
