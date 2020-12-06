1/1
Steven COOKE
COOKE, Steven Terence

Age 55, of Dayton, departed this life November 25, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents and brother, Michael

Anthony. Survived by two children, Zoe & Liam; fiancée, Selina Thompson; siblings, other relatives, friends. A graduate of Dunbar '83. A USMC

veteran who later joined the Air Force Reserves. He most recently worked as a Correctional Officer at DCI. Walk Through Visitation, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Monday, December 7, 2020, at H. H. Roberts, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave. Private Services. Interment, Dayton National Cemetery.


HHRoberts.com



Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 268-6886
