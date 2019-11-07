|
CROSS, Steven R. Age 67 of Dayton, passed away after a brief illness Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Grandview Hospital. He was born in Dayton on April 21, 1952 the son of Jack R. & Martha E. (Butt) Cross. He was a 1970 graduate of Northridge High School. He attended and played baseball for Wright State. He was inducted into the Dayton Amateur Baseball Hall of Fame in 1998. He coached 8th grade boys basketball at Tri County North, and won the championship. He loved sports and was an avid Ohio State fan. There are not enough words to express how many lives, young and old, his life impacted. He was a wonderful father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend and will be missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his daughter Nicole (Tony) Bemmes, son Tyler; grandchildren Victoria and Sammy; Tyler's mother Melynda; sisters Jackie Trick and Emma Councilman; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends all of whom he adored. He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife Pamela; son Brett Allen; and a brother Ronald Cross. Steve you've rounded the bases, headed for home, run on Scuba Jane. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 11:00 am 1:00 pm at the BLESSING-ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral service will be held on Friday at 1:00 pm with Pastor Rob Stidham officiating. The family asked that everyone wear their favorite sports team jersey or colors. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in care of the Blessing-Zerkle Funeral Home, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City, Ohio 45371 or at the go-fund-me page "Let's build a field of dreams for Coach Cross". Condolences may be sent to the family at www.blessingfh.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 7, 2019