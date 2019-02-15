Home

POWERED BY

Services
Conroy Funeral Home
1660 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 324-4973
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Bernard Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Bernard Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven DAVIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven DAVIS


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Steven DAVIS Obituary
DAVIS, Steven K. 70, passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019 in Oakwood Village. He was born February 18, 1948 in Dayton the son of Charles and Martha (Coriell) Davis. He retired from Delphi as a Chemical Engineer after many years of service and was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church. Survivors include his wife, Cecilia Ann (Krupp); two sisters and families, Cynthia G. (Dennis) Kolb of Arizona and Rebecca L. Robinson of Dayton; two sisters-in-law, Mary Ellen (Jim) Phillips and Therese Krupp. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Terry and Donald Davis. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 p.m. Saturday in St. Bernard Church. Visitation will be held two hours prior, beginning at 10:00 a.m. in the church. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.