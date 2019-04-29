|
DAVIS, Steven Born January 21, 1948 in Lawrenceburg, TN to Virgil and Nannie Davis. Passed away April 24, 2019 age 71. He is survived by three sons: Steven Davis (Shirelle), Aaron M. Davis (Jennifer), and Mike Daniels (Allison), one daughter Yvonne "Mollie" Redding (Jerome), grandfather of 11, and great-grandfather of 1, a host of many cousins, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 11am until time of service 12pm at Tried Stone Baptist Church, 621 Lafayette Ave, Middletown, Ohio 45044, Dr. Steven McGee, Pastor, Rev. Virgie Riley, Eulogist. Professional services entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel. Donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 29, 2019