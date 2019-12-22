|
|
DESELEM, Steven Lynn 61, of Springfield, passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019, in his home. He was born in Clark County, Ohio, the son of the late Karl Deselem Sr. and Pauline (Rafferty) Deselem. Steve was a lifetime farmer. He loved to work, loved his family and especially loved food. He is survived by his wife Pam (Harmer) Deselem of 38 years, children: John "Jay" (Natalie) Deselem, Karl Vernon Deselem II, Kelly (Jim) Bayes, Ethan Deselem, and Baylor (Ashley) Deselem; seven grandchildren: Maddie, Wyatt, Val, Jacen, Abe, Harper and Sawyer; cousin, Richard Scott Haerr, his dog TJ, and many, many friends. He was also preceded in death by his brother, John Deselem. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019, from 4-8:00 p.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, where a celebration of his life will be held on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Mike Grable officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy may be sent through www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Dec. 22, 2019