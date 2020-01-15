Home

Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Homes
1668 State Route 28
Goshen, OH 45122
(513) 722-2430
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Homes
1668 State Route 28
Goshen, OH 45122
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Homes
1668 State Route 28
Goshen, OH 45122
View Map
Steven Donahue


1961 - 2020
Steven Donahue Obituary
DONAHUE, Steven James Of Morrow, OH. Born on December 11, 1961 in Springfield, OH. Died suddenly on January 13, 2020 at the age of 58. Beloved husband of Barbara (nee Schriefer) Donahue. Loving father of Amanda Donahue and Nick Donahue. Dear brother of Linda Donahue Mace, Patrick Clayton Donahue, William Donahue and Diane Donahue. Cherished son of the late Patrick Leo and Dorothy (nee Belt) Donahue. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and many dear friends. Visitation will be held from 5 PM - 8 PM on Friday, January 17 at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 1668 St. Rt. 28, Goshen, where services will be held on Saturday, January 18 at 10 AM. Interment, Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jan. 15, 2020
