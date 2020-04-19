Home

EIDSON, Steven Lawrence 66 of Middletown, went home to be with the Lord Monday, April 6, 2020. He was born June 23, 1953 in Middletown, OH. He is survived by his mother, Barbara Jean (Childers) Schenck of Middletown; his high school sweetheart, Kim Burwell and their four children, Shelby, Bethany, Gretchen and Greg; one grandson, Tyler all of California. Two sisters, Lisa and Tracey Bunch and a brother Bobby Schenck. He is preceded in death by his father, James Eidson; sister, Kathryn Eidson and stepfather Bob Schenck. The family will have a musical celebration of Steve's life at a date and time to be determined. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com for the full obituary or to send an online condolence.
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 19, 2020
