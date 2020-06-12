Steven GRAY

GRAY, Steven Ray Age 58, of Dayton, OH, passed away at Sycamore Hospital on Thursday, June 4, 2020, after a brief illness. Steve graduated from Stebbins High School, Class of 1981, and was a pitcher for the Stebbins Indians. Steve retired from Miami Twp., Police Department after 13 years of service. Steve continued on to work at Grandview Hospital for the last 16 years. He was a member of VFW Post 657. Steve was a loving husband, father and "Pa" to his 3 grandchildren. He loved the OSU Buckeyes, everything about the Christmas season, including Hallmark Christmas movies, and visiting family in Daytona Beach. Preceded in death by his parents, William and Leila (Ullmer) Gray, of Dayton, and Patricia and Richard Wolf, of Dayton; brother, Eldon Gray, of Dayton; sister, Elaine Gray, of Waynesville; brother in laws, Mark Wolf and Charles Hatfield, of Dayton. Survived by his best friend, and wife of 30 years, Heather Gray; daughter, Taylor (Seth) Grusenmeyer, of Dayton; son, Trevor (Madison) Gray, of Kettering; his precious grandchildren, Finley, Everett and Calvin; siblings, John (Joan) Gray, of Greenfield, Bill (Sandy) Gray, of South Carolina, Ronnie (Jeanne) Gray, of Dayton, Marsha (Pete) Mosher, of Centerville, Rick (Yvonne) Gray, of Dayton, Rhonda (Rick) Davis, of Centerville, Ginger (Joe) Cella, of Waynesville, Rochelle Hatfield, of Vandalia, Brian (Heather) Wolf, of New York, Kim (Tim) Lyons, of Daytona Beach, Todd (Chris) Wolf, of Franklin; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends. Steve's joy and laughter will be missed by all that knew and loved him. Family will greet friends 5-8PM, on Monday, June 15, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E Stroop Rd, Kettering. Funeral service will take place the following morning (Tuesday) at 10AM, at the funeral home. Burial in Glen Haven Cemetery. A special thank you to his nursing staff that cared for him at Sycamore Hospital. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Steve's Honor to the Alzheimer's Association and the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com P.S. GO BUCKS!
Published in Dayton Daily News from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.