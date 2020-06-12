Steven GRAY
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GRAY, Steven Ray Age 58, of Dayton, OH, passed away at Sycamore Hospital on Thursday, June 4, 2020, after a brief illness. Steve graduated from Stebbins High School, Class of 1981, and was a pitcher for the Stebbins Indians. Steve retired from Miami Twp., Police Department after 13 years of service. Steve continued on to work at Grandview Hospital for the last 16 years. He was a member of VFW Post 657. Steve was a loving husband, father and "Pa" to his 3 grandchildren. He loved the OSU Buckeyes, everything about the Christmas season, including Hallmark Christmas movies, and visiting family in Daytona Beach. Preceded in death by his parents, William and Leila (Ullmer) Gray, of Dayton, and Patricia and Richard Wolf, of Dayton; brother, Eldon Gray, of Dayton; sister, Elaine Gray, of Waynesville; brother in laws, Mark Wolf and Charles Hatfield, of Dayton. Survived by his best friend, and wife of 30 years, Heather Gray; daughter, Taylor (Seth) Grusenmeyer, of Dayton; son, Trevor (Madison) Gray, of Kettering; his precious grandchildren, Finley, Everett and Calvin; siblings, John (Joan) Gray, of Greenfield, Bill (Sandy) Gray, of South Carolina, Ronnie (Jeanne) Gray, of Dayton, Marsha (Pete) Mosher, of Centerville, Rick (Yvonne) Gray, of Dayton, Rhonda (Rick) Davis, of Centerville, Ginger (Joe) Cella, of Waynesville, Rochelle Hatfield, of Vandalia, Brian (Heather) Wolf, of New York, Kim (Tim) Lyons, of Daytona Beach, Todd (Chris) Wolf, of Franklin; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends. Steve's joy and laughter will be missed by all that knew and loved him. Family will greet friends 5-8PM, on Monday, June 15, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E Stroop Rd, Kettering. Funeral service will take place the following morning (Tuesday) at 10AM, at the funeral home. Burial in Glen Haven Cemetery. A special thank you to his nursing staff that cared for him at Sycamore Hospital. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Steve's Honor to the Alzheimer's Association and the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com P.S. GO BUCKS!

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
JUN
16
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2100 East Stroop Rd
Kettering, OH 45429
(937) 293-4137
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved