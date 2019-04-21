Home

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
(937) 274-1693
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:30 PM
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
12:30 PM
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
HUMMONS, Steven Earl Age 66, born October 6, 1952 in Dayton, OH, went home to be with the Lord "Palm" Sunday, April 14, 2019. Steven was a 1970 graduate of Roosevelt High School. He served in the U. S. Army in Frankfurt, Germany. Steven joined the Dayton Police Dept. in 1977, and retired in 2002, with the last 15 years serving in the Detective section. He enjoyed spending quality time with his wife, children and grandchildren, hanging out in "The Gathering Room" with friends and family, working in the yard, and keeping up with current political events. Preceded in death by his parents, William Earl and Betty Jean (Captain) Hummons; niece, Kinrea A. King. He leaves to cherish his memory, his beloved wife of 30 years, Karryn S. (Davis) Hummons; children, Michael A. Hummons, Aarron E. (Erica) and Marcus L. (Trinette) Manns, Sakinah A. and Giovanni E. (Desiree) Hummons, Ryan D. Manns; sisters, Bonnie J. Bogle, Kinra A. King; 13 grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends; a very special acknowledgement to the circles of his best buddies too numerous to mention. Celebration of life 12:30 pm Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Rev. Raleigh Thornton Jr. officiating. Visitation 9 am-12:30 pm. Family will receive friends 11 am-12:30 pm. Interment Dayton National Cemetery.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 21, 2019
