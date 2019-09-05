|
JENKINS, II, Steven Daniel Age 26, of Kettering, passed away August 28, 2019. He was born September 30, 1992 in Kettering, Ohio to Steven Daniel Jenkins, Sr. and Kelly Sue (Smith) Jenkins. Steven was a 2011 graduate of West Carrollton High School and went on to work in the automotive industry at Tire Discounters. Along with a passion for being a mechanic, Steven loved his country, enjoyed being outdoors, hunting and sitting around a bonfire. Out of all the titles he had "dad" was his favorite and family was everything to him. He was preceded in death by his Grandpa Bill and Uncle Billy. Steven is survived by his parents, Steve and Kelly; sister and brother in law, Angela and AJ; daughter, Haylie; son, Bennett; paternal grandmother, Darlene; maternal grandmother and Pap, Georgia and Chris, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Steven was deeply loved by many and will be greatly missed. Visitation will be held from 10:00 am until time of service at 12:00 pm on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd. Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special message for Steven's family.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 5, 2019