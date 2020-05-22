Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Kaiser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven Kaiser

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steven Kaiser Obituary
KAISER, Steven A. Age 72, of Fort Recovery, passed away on May 20, 2020. He was born November 5, 1947, in Celina, to the late Leo and Alma (Wendel) Kaiser. Surviving are his siblings, Kathleen (Hemmelgarn) & Ralph Fullenkamp of Fort Recovery, Judy Oaks of Dayton, Tom & Connie Kaiser of Fort Recovery, Les & Marlene Kaiser of Fort Recovery and Deb & Matt Fullenkamp of St. Henry; a special friend, Jennifer Monnier of Houston; sisters-in-law, Joan Kaiser and Pam & Jerry Brackman all of Fort Recovery; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Lavern "Tex" Kaiser and Keith Kaiser; brothers-in-law, Walt Hemmelgarn and Zane Oaks; a sister-in-law, Pauline Kaiser; and a nephew, Travis Fullenkamp. He was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, Sharpsburg. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 am Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, Fort Recovery. Burial will follow at St. Paul Cemetery, Sharpsburg. Condolences may be directed to www.brockmanboeckmanfh.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -