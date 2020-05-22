|
KAISER, Steven A. Age 72, of Fort Recovery, passed away on May 20, 2020. He was born November 5, 1947, in Celina, to the late Leo and Alma (Wendel) Kaiser. Surviving are his siblings, Kathleen (Hemmelgarn) & Ralph Fullenkamp of Fort Recovery, Judy Oaks of Dayton, Tom & Connie Kaiser of Fort Recovery, Les & Marlene Kaiser of Fort Recovery and Deb & Matt Fullenkamp of St. Henry; a special friend, Jennifer Monnier of Houston; sisters-in-law, Joan Kaiser and Pam & Jerry Brackman all of Fort Recovery; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Lavern "Tex" Kaiser and Keith Kaiser; brothers-in-law, Walt Hemmelgarn and Zane Oaks; a sister-in-law, Pauline Kaiser; and a nephew, Travis Fullenkamp. He was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, Sharpsburg. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 am Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, Fort Recovery. Burial will follow at St. Paul Cemetery, Sharpsburg. Condolences may be directed to www.brockmanboeckmanfh.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 22, 2020