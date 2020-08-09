1/1
Steven KEATING
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KEATING, Steven A. 71, of Lakeview, Ohio, passed away Friday morning, August 7, 2020. He was born in Springfield on December 15, 1948, the son of the late Elwood K. and Helen C. (Wheldon) Keating. Steve retired as an engineer from Cooper Energy Services following 36 years of service. He was a member of the Springfield H.O.G. Chapter, Rat Pack Jeep Club, Moose Lodge in Lakeview, and was an avid outdoorsman. He is survived by his daughters, Angie Keating and her fiance', Edward Perkins of Columbus, and Connie Keating of Prospect, Ohio; life partner, Linda Whipple of Lakeview; grandson, Kodi Keating (Taylor Lanham) of Medway; sister, Karen (Stephen) Call of Springfield; brother, Larry (Kathi) Keating of Springfield; mother of his children, Joyce Keating; numerous nieces and nephews; and his buddy, Jaxson. Steve's funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in Vale Cemetery. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Visitation
01:00 PM
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
12
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved