Steven KEIM
KEIM, Steven Edward

"Steve"

Age 54, of Lynchburg, Ohio, passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019, at his residence. He was born November 30, 1964, in Hamilton, Ohio, the son of Russell E. Keim and

Connie (McCracken) Alcorn. Steve worked as a mechanic for over 30 years. He loved watching all the major sporting events and he was an avid Ohio State University fan. He enjoyed listening to music,

gardening and he loved spending time with his wife at their home in Lynchburg. Steve is survived by his wife, Vicki Keim whom he married on September 26, 2003; his mother, Connie (Paul) Alcorn of Hamilton, Ohio; three children, Casey (Liz Pasqualini) Keim of Washington C.H., Joshua (Michelle) Keim of Hillsboro and Samantha (Tyler Graham) Keim of Fayetteville, North Carolina; two grandchildren, Seraph Keim-Pasqualini of Washington C.H., Athena Keim of Hillsboro; a brother, Kenneth (Paula) Michael Keim of Hamilton, Ohio; two nephews, Alexander Keim, Jagger Pascarella and many friends. Steve was preceded in death by his father, Russell E. Keim; his maternal grandmother, Freeda (Seeley) Lewis and stepson, Nathan Rosenbalm. A celebration of Steve's life was held on December 20, 2019, at the convenience of the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 3, 2020.
